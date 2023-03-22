NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

_____

703 FPUS51 KALY 220733

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

NYZ033-221500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-221500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-221500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then sleet or rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-221500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-221500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-221500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-221500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-221500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-221500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-221500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-221500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow and

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-221500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-221500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-221500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-221500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Rain or sleet in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-221500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or sleet or snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-221500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-221500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-221500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-221500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the morning, then rain or

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-221500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet or snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-221500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-221500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-221500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow and sleet

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ063-221500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or sleet in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or sleet in the evening, then rain or

snow likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-221500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ066-221500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

