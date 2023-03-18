NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

NYZ033-181600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 13. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ052-181600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ058-181600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows around 15. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ065-181600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ041-181600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ038-181600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, colder with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ032-181600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ042-181600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ083-181600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ043-181600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ084-181600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Brisk, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ082-181600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cold. Near steady

temperature around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ039-181600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, colder with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ040-181600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, colder with highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ047-181600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around

18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ048-181600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

18. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ049-181600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ050-181600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ051-181600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ053-181600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ054-181600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows around 20. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ060-181600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ061-181600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ059-181600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ063-181600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ064-181600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ066-181600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

416 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

