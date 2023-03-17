NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

NYZ033-171400-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-171400-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-171400-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-171400-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ041-171400-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, colder with highs in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-171400-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-171400-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s through sunrise.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-171400-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around

17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk, cold with highs around

30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-171400-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-171400-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-171400-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-171400-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk, cold with lows around 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-171400-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Blustery, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ040-171400-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Brisk, cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ047-171400-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-171400-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy, colder with highs in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery.

Lows around 20. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ049-171400-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-171400-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-171400-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

through sunrise. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery.

Lows around 20. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ053-171400-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-171400-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s through sunrise. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ060-171400-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ061-171400-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ059-171400-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-171400-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, colder with highs in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-171400-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-171400-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

200 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

