NYZ033-011715-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or a slight chance of

sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

freezing rain, sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain or snow or

sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

NYZ052-011715-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ058-011715-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ065-011715-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-011715-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain or snow

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain or snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow accumulation.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ038-011715-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

with possible snow or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around

40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ032-011715-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely or a chance of sleet

this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain or snow or

sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ042-011715-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

freezing rain, sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ083-011715-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Snow or rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ043-011715-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. A chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ084-011715-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain likely or a chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-011715-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet

this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain or snow or

sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ039-011715-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain or snow

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or rain or

sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ040-011715-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow or rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-011715-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely or

a chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. A chance

of snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-011715-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely or

a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ049-011715-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-011715-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-011715-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows around

18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-011715-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ054-011715-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely or

a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy with

highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ060-011715-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet. Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ061-011715-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ059-011715-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ063-011715-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain and sleet

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-011715-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-011715-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

