NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

_____

574 FPUS51 KALY 250758

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250758

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

NYZ033-251500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs around 15. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold with lows around 1 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-251500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-251500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk,

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-251500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-251500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs around 19. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 11. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-251500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-251500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 14. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold with lows around 6 above. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-251500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs around 16. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 4 above. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-251500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-251500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold

with highs around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold with lows around 7 above. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-251500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-251500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 14. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 7 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-251500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-251500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 18. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-251500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 14. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-251500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 18. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 12. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-251500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 14. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-251500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 14. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-251500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

around 18. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-251500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 19. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-251500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 16. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-251500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-251500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-251500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-251500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-251500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-251500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

258 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather