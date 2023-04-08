Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 8, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSW;8;76%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;86;74;Very warm;88;69;N;8;51%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;70;55;Cloudy;72;58;NE;12;42%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;69;49;Plenty of sun;67;48;SE;9;48%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as cool;54;45;Periods of sun;58;46;S;7;69%;23%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;27;8;Very cold with snow;20;10;N;12;62%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;83;58;Breezy;85;53;NNW;13;26%;20%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with sunshine;39;19;Sunny and milder;48;22;SSE;6;33%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;ENE;4;57%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;63;45;A shower and t-storm;64;49;WNW;6;63%;98%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable clouds;68;55;Afternoon showers;71;62;N;12;82%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, hot;91;61;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;66;E;6;22%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;94;68;High clouds;94;71;SSE;7;67%;27%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;91;66;Partly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;39%;4%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;97;81;A morning t-storm;95;81;SSW;7;64%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with sunshine;61;49;Mostly cloudy;65;52;SW;9;54%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;Partly sunny;73;50;S;5;33%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;50;37;Low clouds and fog;54;39;NNE;5;75%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;55;36;Low clouds and fog;58;37;ESE;4;65%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and a t-storm;64;51;A t-storm or two;66;50;SE;7;70%;90%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;S;5;72%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;43;38;Fog, then some sun;51;36;NW;4;73%;85%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and milder;55;41;Fog, then some sun;58;45;SSW;5;68%;30%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;54;39;A couple of showers;62;40;WNW;8;60%;89%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain, cold;42;36;Fog, then some sun;51;34;NW;3;74%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Plenty of sun;82;60;N;9;62%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;NE;6;72%;57%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;65;41;Mostly sunny;67;46;W;10;33%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;Cloudy and hot;90;69;ENE;9;29%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;65;53;Mostly sunny;67;56;W;9;63%;71%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;88;65;An afternoon shower;86;66;S;3;63%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Some sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;94;79;SE;9;72%;5%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;42;Partly sunny;63;47;S;9;41%;0%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;SSE;7;74%;70%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cool;55;36;Mostly cloudy;53;36;SE;7;56%;34%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;77;69;Breezy with some sun;77;67;N;19;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warmer;75;56;Nice with some sun;72;55;E;7;62%;23%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SSE;6;79%;73%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;91;66;Hot with hazy sun;94;69;NW;6;24%;0%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. shower;68;38;Partly sunny;68;38;NW;8;29%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;100;80;Hot with sunshine;96;78;S;7;31%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;WSW;9;79%;85%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;54;44;Showers around;55;43;SSW;13;77%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;74;49;Decreasing clouds;75;53;N;8;48%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;69;54;Mostly sunny;70;57;WSW;9;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;71;65;A morning shower;72;68;SE;6;79%;56%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;84;58;Partly sunny;83;60;NE;8;48%;11%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;Sunny and nice;85;70;NNE;9;66%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;51;30;Mostly cloudy;42;33;NE;6;75%;7%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;SE;7;59%;6%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;71;62;Sunny and pleasant;74;65;E;10;56%;6%;11

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;83;72;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;11;66%;89%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;9;43%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;63;Sunny and not as hot;90;61;N;7;25%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;61;49;Partial sunshine;56;46;NE;13;68%;85%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;WSW;10;73%;58%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;97;78;Hot with hazy sun;95;79;SW;7;43%;25%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;Becoming cloudy;79;55;S;10;45%;90%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;An afternoon shower;69;45;SW;4;40%;69%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;93;76;Hot, becoming breezy;92;72;W;10;44%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;81;57;Sunny and very warm;83;54;SW;5;31%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;108;74;Sunny and very warm;105;80;NNW;7;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;56;43;Periods of rain;60;45;E;8;72%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;84;75;An afternoon shower;87;76;ESE;11;67%;86%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;74;Decreasing clouds;92;74;WSW;6;70%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;100;82;Hazy and very warm;102;80;WSW;7;38%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;3;68%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;54;33;An afternoon shower;56;35;ESE;5;49%;60%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;SW;10;83%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;83;73;Mostly sunny;81;73;SSE;11;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;76;54;Periods of sun, warm;78;52;NNW;7;53%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;59;41;Fog, then some sun;61;51;S;8;60%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;Fog, then sun;74;56;SSE;6;55%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;82%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;80;51;Mostly sunny, warm;81;50;NNW;5;30%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;81;A couple of t-storms;90;81;E;6;70%;84%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;4;81%;68%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;92;79;Sun and some clouds;92;76;E;9;57%;16%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;66;45;Overcast and cooler;58;50;SSW;17;71%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;79;53;Brief p.m. showers;79;53;E;6;43%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower and t-storm;84;71;N;8;70%;86%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;58;44;A couple of showers;60;38;ENE;6;65%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;101;79;Some sun;91;81;E;12;68%;72%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;Mostly sunny;80;57;NNE;8;63%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;41;30;Mostly sunny;50;35;WSW;8;43%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up;54;37;Turning cloudy, mild;57;39;E;7;53%;14%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Hazy sun;94;82;NW;9;49%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A little a.m. rain;77;60;NE;11;69%;74%;8

New York, United States;Turning cloudy;54;43;Sunny;58;43;S;9;34%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A few showers;71;52;Cloudy;74;56;ENE;9;51%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;28;15;Cloudy and breezy;33;18;WNW;15;64%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers;59;44;Turning sunny;64;46;ENE;11;45%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;Mostly cloudy;54;37;NNE;7;58%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;43;24;Sunny and milder;53;31;SW;7;47%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;89;80;Windy and humid;92;79;ESE;17;78%;61%;10

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;90;74;A shower or two;92;74;NW;9;57%;82%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;73;A shower or two;89;73;ENE;8;66%;83%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;60;40;Fog, then some sun;64;47;SE;6;62%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy;76;60;Partly sunny;73;54;S;9;62%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SSW;6;47%;48%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;89;73;Rain and a t-storm;89;73;NNE;9;79%;96%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A few p.m. showers;91;67;Showers around;92;69;SSE;6;57%;93%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;45;34;Fog, then some sun;53;36;WSW;5;69%;34%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;57;37;Warmer with sunshine;70;46;S;11;40%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;44;Downpours;67;48;NNE;5;78%;95%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sun;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;SW;10;60%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;A morning t-storm;85;76;SE;8;81%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;50;44;Becoming rainy;51;38;E;29;77%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;59;36;A shower or two;54;36;N;8;61%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;P.M. rain, breezy;80;72;Rain and a t-storm;78;70;NW;7;79%;97%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing, very warm;76;64;Sunny and hot;92;65;ENE;7;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;56;39;A couple of showers;64;39;NNE;7;63%;84%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;53;32;Plenty of sun;52;29;ENE;7;62%;9%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;62;46;Mostly sunny;65;49;W;9;65%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;78;64;An afternoon shower;79;64;ENE;11;66%;68%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;79;73;A stray t-shower;86;74;SE;12;67%;49%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;A shower in spots;79;64;N;7;55%;56%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;78;51;A p.m. t-storm;75;50;ESE;7;54%;56%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;87;52;Sunny and very warm;86;50;SSW;5;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;SSE;7;70%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;76;51;Partly sunny, warm;76;48;NNW;7;49%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;51;47;Periods of rain;54;45;SW;12;85%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;58;39;Mostly sunny;64;40;SW;9;44%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;11;39%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;88;77;Showers around;90;78;NNE;6;73%;93%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A brief p.m. shower;53;40;A couple of showers;47;39;NE;5;84%;97%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;ESE;13;67%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and milder;51;31;Mostly cloudy;51;30;ENE;6;56%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, windy;78;56;Breezy with sunshine;71;52;WSW;16;44%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Strong winds;68;60;Hazy sun and breezy;72;62;ESE;15;58%;2%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;53;33;Periods of sun;46;32;ENE;8;67%;10%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;79;57;High clouds;76;57;ESE;7;51%;93%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;60;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;46;NNE;8;45%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;79;56;Windy, mostly cloudy;77;59;WNW;20;20%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;83;65;Some brightening;84;68;SE;8;48%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;64;42;A shower and t-storm;58;45;E;6;65%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rainy times;65;42;Windy;63;46;NNW;19;38%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;41;33;Plenty of sunshine;47;37;SSW;6;58%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;67;51;Mostly sunny;67;54;N;7;66%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;A shower in the a.m.;68;49;WNW;12;53%;57%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;27;Cloudy and cooler;45;16;NNW;8;45%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;47;45;Showers, some heavy;52;42;W;9;94%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold with rain;45;37;Some sun, fog early;47;38;W;6;82%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;98;75;Hot, an a.m. shower;93;75;NNE;6;53%;45%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;57;42;A couple of showers;58;41;E;5;83%;93%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;57;42;A couple of showers;58;40;NW;6;77%;94%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;58;54;Milder;66;61;NE;5;68%;64%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;Sunshine and warm;100;76;SW;7;47%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;65;38;Turning cloudy;62;47;NNE;5;34%;84%;5

