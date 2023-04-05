Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;79;A t-storm around;90;80;SSW;9;78%;64%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;NNW;7;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;68;50;Increasingly windy;69;49;WSW;17;51%;10%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;60;44;Sunny and windy;62;50;ENE;18;44%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;52;36;Chilly with rain;48;44;SSE;12;80%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;39;21;Mainly cloudy;35;13;N;9;50%;35%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;70;49;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;S;6;38%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;65;43;Sunny and pleasant;65;30;SSW;9;34%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;75;68;Downpours;74;66;SE;8;85%;99%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;65;43;A shower and t-storm;63;46;N;7;61%;69%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;67;56;An afternoon shower;65;58;SSE;6;82%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;90;60;Very warm;85;58;NW;14;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;A t-storm around;92;73;SSW;6;64%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;91;69;ESE;6;50%;32%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;100;83;S;8;49%;8%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;61;48;Partly sunny;64;49;SW;8;70%;7%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;61;48;Rain and drizzle;64;39;NNW;14;34%;66%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of a.m. snow;39;32;Inc. clouds;47;33;WNW;7;65%;39%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;45;29;Mostly cloudy;51;31;E;6;60%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Brief showers;65;53;A couple of showers;63;52;W;5;80%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;N;7;70%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;47;29;Breezy and cool;50;36;NW;14;47%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;55;39;Cool with rain;51;42;WSW;10;78%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;51;36;Breezy in the a.m.;51;35;WNW;13;72%;37%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;49;27;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;36;NW;8;39%;36%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;79;63;Mostly cloudy;75;61;E;11;68%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;SSE;7;71%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain, some heavy;65;43;Cloudy;63;52;WSW;13;68%;29%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;79;57;Partly sunny;83;64;SSE;8;32%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;Partly sunny;81;58;S;7;55%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;87;65;Showers around;83;66;NNE;4;71%;94%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;78;Mostly sunny;95;80;SE;10;75%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;71;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;37;W;10;44%;14%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;76;Showers around;89;74;SSE;7;75%;81%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;44;35;Sunny;45;31;ESE;10;67%;18%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;81;69;High clouds, breezy;80;69;NNW;15;73%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;70;47;Mostly cloudy;60;48;ENE;12;49%;54%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;85;74;A shower or two;88;74;S;6;78%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;90;64;Hot with hazy sun;91;67;NNW;7;36%;0%;10

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;44;21;Partly sunny, warmer;52;26;SSW;8;33%;3%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;95;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;7;52%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;73;Afternoon showers;87;76;S;5;74%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;57;41;A shower;54;34;WNW;12;73%;80%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with showers;59;39;Milder with some sun;66;48;NNE;8;54%;6%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, windy;66;59;Breezy with some sun;66;58;E;20;66%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, hot and humid;91;77;Showers around;82;69;NE;7;82%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;79;56;E;6;50%;8%;10

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;87;73;Increasingly windy;88;71;E;16;64%;26%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and chilly;42;35;Some sun;40;34;E;11;86%;15%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;79;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;SE;8;63%;30%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;A little a.m. rain;83;66;E;8;76%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;84;74;A couple of showers;84;72;ENE;16;57%;88%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. shower;98;72;Mostly sunny;97;76;E;7;47%;43%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;85;55;Sunny and very warm;81;55;NNW;7;40%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;48;44;A t-storm in spots;59;45;ENE;6;71%;100%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;Clouds and sun;90;74;SW;9;64%;36%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;91;73;Very warm;87;76;NNW;13;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;50;Mostly sunny;76;53;WNW;5;44%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;60;36;Partial sunshine;61;41;NE;4;49%;4%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;Sunny;90;70;W;9;40%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;77;55;Sunny and very warm;83;53;SSW;5;34%;1%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Very hot;108;72;Partly sunny;100;73;N;14;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Chilly with rain;50;43;A couple of showers;54;39;SE;12;87%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;76;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;NW;10;60%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm around;92;75;N;6;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;97;77;Hazy sun and warm;98;75;SSW;6;38%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;N;4;70%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Inc. clouds;55;33;Partly sunny;58;35;ENE;6;48%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;93;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSW;10;75%;58%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;85;73;Sunshine;81;73;SSE;9;77%;27%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, nice and warm;79;54;Turning sunny, warm;80;54;NNE;8;38%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;56;48;A morning shower;55;40;WNW;10;74%;72%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;7;24%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;86;77;High clouds, humid;90;78;S;7;75%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;Partly sunny, warm;74;43;ENE;5;23%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Mostly sunny;90;80;SSW;4;69%;39%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;76;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;5;77%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;Mostly sunny;94;76;ESE;6;51%;5%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;75;54;A p.m. shower or two;78;61;NNE;11;60%;91%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Very warm;88;54;Mostly sunny, nice;85;55;S;8;32%;30%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;75;Partly sunny, breezy;84;74;ENE;15;66%;33%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;44;34;Not as cool;56;44;ENE;13;80%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;98;79;Mostly sunny;91;80;ESE;11;66%;69%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;74;58;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;ENE;11;64%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Icy mix, windy;38;37;Rain and drizzle;53;32;WSW;8;65%;60%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds, then sun;48;37;Mostly sunny, mild;54;31;ENE;12;66%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;79;Hazy sun;92;81;NNW;10;61%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;80;56;A stray thunderstorm;79;59;NE;11;67%;64%;13

New York, United States;Cooler with drizzle;55;50;A shower and t-storm;76;50;NW;7;71%;96%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy, not as warm;72;48;Sunshine and breezy;72;48;SE;14;49%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;44;21;Partly sunny, mild;54;32;SSW;11;56%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;67;54;A shower or two;73;60;S;10;68%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;A little rain;39;30;SE;8;72%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Icy;37;35;Clearing and milder;50;29;WSW;8;65%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;87;78;A morning shower;90;81;E;12;77%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;95;73;A morning shower;91;71;NNW;10;60%;42%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;88;70;Partly sunny;89;73;ENE;10;62%;13%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;57;42;WNW;8;70%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;54;Sun, some clouds;78;61;ESE;9;56%;17%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;97;77;A couple of t-storms;99;80;S;8;59%;83%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;9;76%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;A stray shower;89;68;E;8;57%;59%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy, cold;42;27;Mostly cloudy;47;28;ENE;4;53%;4%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, not as warm;66;48;Low clouds;56;40;SW;8;75%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;47;Periods of rain;61;45;NE;5;85%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Very windy, warmer;84;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;ENE;8;46%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;SE;8;67%;61%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;36;A shower or two;46;38;ESE;7;66%;97%;2

Riga, Latvia;Snow to rain;44;32;Not as cool;53;40;ESE;8;79%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;A stray shower;81;72;E;8;77%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;84;65;Hot with some sun;94;70;ENE;6;12%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Cooler with a shower;54;36;Sunny and warmer;61;36;N;8;53%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A brief p.m. shower;42;32;Mostly sunny;46;27;ENE;9;74%;3%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sun, some clouds;56;45;Inc. clouds;58;51;SW;9;70%;75%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;78;64;A couple of showers;81;63;ENE;11;57%;85%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A little a.m. rain;81;72;Breezy with showers;80;71;ESE;15;81%;99%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;78;64;Mostly sunny;79;64;WSW;7;62%;30%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. shower;75;53;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;NNW;6;50%;25%;12

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;79;54;Very warm;83;50;SSW;5;40%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;85;68;A couple of showers;84;69;N;10;72%;90%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;Warm with sunshine;81;51;ENE;4;27%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;43;Breezy with rain;52;47;S;15;88%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;66;48;Cloudy and cooler;55;40;SW;6;75%;26%;2

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;64;50;Rain and drizzle;61;50;WNW;7;73%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SW;6;71%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning snow showers;46;29;Cloudy and chilly;43;27;WNW;11;63%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Very warm;84;73;Cloudy with showers;84;75;E;14;68%;95%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;33;29;A little p.m. rain;41;33;NNE;4;72%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;78;61;Cloudy;74;62;NNW;8;71%;21%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;80;71;A little p.m. rain;82;64;NNW;6;77%;83%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;41;36;High clouds, milder;50;37;ESE;9;71%;12%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Afternoon showers;54;45;Milder with sunshine;69;58;ESE;6;54%;27%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds breaking;68;51;A shower and t-storm;68;46;NNW;13;59%;91%;6

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;WNW;10;23%;64%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;NE;8;63%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;A morning shower;59;39;Clearing;60;35;ESE;6;58%;29%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;65;52;Windy;70;62;SSW;21;63%;64%;8

Toronto, Canada;Severe a.m. t-storms;46;45;Breezy in the p.m.;52;36;W;14;53%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;Breezy and cooler;64;53;ENE;14;60%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;63;48;Sunshine;66;47;NW;10;51%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;43;8;Sunny and colder;30;9;SSW;10;43%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;51;43;Periods of rain;49;46;E;7;90%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;45;28;Turning cloudy, cool;50;33;NW;10;47%;11%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;101;80;Sunny and very hot;100;75;S;5;32%;2%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and cold;41;31;Cloudy and warmer;55;41;ENE;10;80%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;37;27;Snow, rain mixing in;38;36;NNW;13;75%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;67;60;Windy;68;52;SSE;19;73%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;101;76;SW;5;51%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and very warm;75;46;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;40;WNW;6;41%;53%;7

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather