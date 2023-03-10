Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;80;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SW;10;82%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;93;74;Partly sunny, warm;89;72;NE;8;52%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;67;45;Mostly cloudy;75;50;ENE;6;42%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;69;52;Breezy in the p.m.;69;55;W;12;56%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and snow;36;26;Inc. clouds;45;32;SSW;11;72%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;35;11;Sunny, but chilly;26;12;SE;4;56%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and mild;69;54;A little a.m. rain;65;47;E;7;72%;58%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;34;26;A bit of ice;37;28;WNW;10;83%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm and humid;89;71;Sunny, hot and humid;93;72;NE;6;64%;9%;10

Athens, Greece;A p.m. shower or two;65;57;Partly sunny;66;50;WNW;9;63%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;71;63;Mostly sunny, windy;72;61;SW;18;66%;41%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;NNE;7;36%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;93;74;A downpour;90;74;SSE;6;77%;92%;11

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;E;10;32%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;77;Clouds and sun;92;78;S;10;65%;27%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;71;58;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;NE;9;48%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;79;46;Mostly cloudy;52;34;N;7;34%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A touch of rain;58;46;Cooler with a shower;49;31;W;9;71%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;52;32;An a.m. snow shower;40;30;W;14;71%;51%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rain;68;51;Heavy p.m. showers;64;51;E;6;79%;100%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;82;68;A t-storm around;81;66;SSE;7;70%;92%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;64;41;Occasional rain;44;27;NW;18;43%;80%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;49;28;Cloudy;45;35;SSW;4;62%;62%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;66;47;Breezy;60;34;W;13;80%;29%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;62;41;A little p.m. rain;47;27;NW;17;49%;56%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;100;79;Sunshine, very hot;100;80;ENE;10;43%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;68;Overcast, a t-storm;84;67;NNE;9;68%;88%;9

Busan, South Korea;Warm with hazy sun;71;49;Becoming cloudy;74;51;WSW;8;43%;63%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NE;7;36%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;68;59;An afternoon shower;68;57;SSE;10;71%;46%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, p.m. showers;79;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;66;ENE;3;76%;88%;3

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;91;75;E;9;68%;2%;11

Chicago, United States;A little snow;37;32;Partly sunny;38;30;ESE;11;73%;76%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;S;7;76%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;38;29;Partly sunny;40;28;WNW;12;69%;74%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;82;66;Sunny and nice;82;68;NW;11;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;65;55;Breezy and warmer;81;49;WSW;16;69%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;94;77;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;NE;11;61%;30%;13

Delhi, India;Sunshine;84;63;Hazy sun, very warm;89;64;WNW;6;40%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;38;Cooler;51;24;NE;8;47%;59%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy and hot;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;NNE;5;26%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;73;Showers around;88;72;S;5;72%;74%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;42;28;A couple of showers;45;42;W;12;87%;90%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sunshine;73;54;Increasing clouds;77;52;W;11;39%;71%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;57;W;13;67%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;82;69;Low clouds;79;68;S;9;69%;35%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower in places;83;60;A t-storm around;83;61;SSE;9;56%;55%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;A shower in the p.m.;82;64;NNE;7;70%;71%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;31;15;A little snow;23;17;NNW;11;82%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;90;73;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;6;53%;4%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunlit and pleasant;77;64;Nice with some sun;77;64;SE;9;63%;26%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;66;Mostly sunny;80;68;WSW;7;58%;62%;9

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;Hazy sun;93;67;E;8;46%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;90;57;Warm with sunshine;89;61;NNE;5;25%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;62;57;Downpours, breezy;62;45;WSW;15;76%;100%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;NNW;7;79%;88%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Nice with some sun;88;74;NW;10;46%;41%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;9;43%;4%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with clearing;69;45;Turning cloudy;69;48;ENE;4;36%;28%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;70;WNW;9;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;50;Partly sunny;75;52;S;5;44%;27%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;95;67;Turning sunny;94;66;N;11;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;47;40;A little rain;48;32;W;10;92%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;NNE;9;59%;3%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;WSW;5;74%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Cloudy and hot;92;77;Hot with hazy sun;97;74;WSW;6;46%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;74;ESE;4;74%;100%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;59;38;Rain and drizzle;57;39;NE;7;66%;80%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SW;9;81%;49%;12

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;71;SSE;6;73%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;57;Rather cloudy;66;53;NW;7;83%;1%;1

London, United Kingdom;Windy and cooler;42;29;Becoming cloudy;47;41;S;6;64%;57%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler with rain;56;53;A passing shower;62;53;WNW;6;86%;83%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SW;8;75%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Breezy this morning;67;46;Periods of sun, mild;70;45;W;10;63%;13%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;ENE;14;70%;92%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;SE;5;84%;98%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;88;70;Clouds and sun;91;70;E;7;55%;3%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;78;55;Partial sunshine;74;58;SSE;9;64%;33%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;83;51;Mostly sunny;83;52;SE;5;30%;28%;10

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;81;69;Sun and clouds;86;67;NW;10;61%;44%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, p.m. snow;43;29;A little rain;41;24;W;9;89%;96%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy, windy;91;79;Partly sunny, breezy;90;79;E;16;70%;69%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;Sunshine and hot;96;72;NE;9;52%;3%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;35;26;Turning sunny;38;24;NNE;10;64%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A bit of p.m. snow;34;32;SE;13;72%;97%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;97;78;Sunny and hot;97;79;N;8;30%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;85;63;Breezy in the p.m.;84;61;NE;13;51%;43%;14

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;44;36;Bit of rain, snow;44;33;N;17;71%;70%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;73;48;Mostly cloudy;73;51;SE;11;52%;12%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;35;21;Mostly cloudy;40;31;SSW;12;67%;65%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, mild;70;47;Sunny and very warm;76;50;WNW;6;27%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;29;11;Clouds and sun;30;15;NW;3;65%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;33;24;Mostly cloudy;37;21;N;9;67%;6%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy p.m. showers;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;NW;11;78%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;Sun and clouds;87;73;WNW;5;67%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;ENE;10;69%;65%;4

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;49;37;A shower in the a.m.;43;40;SSW;6;80%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;82;65;Very warm;85;64;S;11;46%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and hot;92;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;74;SSE;6;53%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, p.m. showers;90;76;A t-storm around;91;75;E;10;70%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Very warm and humid;85;68;SSW;7;65%;58%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy with rain;57;35;Windy and colder;39;27;W;16;52%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with hazy sun;73;45;An afternoon shower;66;39;SW;8;61%;94%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;62;50;Rain;58;50;N;5;83%;100%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;73;45;Sunshine and nice;72;48;ENE;7;71%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A shower;87;74;E;9;74%;88%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, colder;24;11;Sunny, but very cold;23;12;NE;10;39%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;31;22;A little snow;31;21;WNW;9;85%;97%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm around;85;75;NNW;7;75%;92%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and cooler;77;60;Breezy in the a.m.;81;61;ENE;13;41%;12%;8

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;64;45;Periods of sun;64;48;NNE;5;67%;14%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;29;4;Cloudy with snow;27;22;SE;10;69%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy, morning rain;52;45;Cloudy with showers;55;52;SSW;7;83%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;75;64;Thundershowers;78;64;E;7;77%;97%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;84;71;Increasing clouds;84;68;SE;8;64%;5%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;76;67;A little p.m. rain;76;64;W;6;69%;71%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;76;52;Some sun, pleasant;74;52;ENE;6;49%;41%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;86;58;Sunny and very warm;83;56;SW;7;51%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Decreasing clouds;83;68;W;7;62%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;56;Cloudy;65;50;NW;7;82%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;47;38;A passing shower;50;36;SSE;9;68%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and warmer;71;46;Inc. clouds;72;47;SSW;7;45%;27%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;46;N;11;52%;68%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. showers;88;76;Showers, some heavy;85;75;NNE;8;79%;99%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;60;46;Partly sunny;55;32;WNW;10;71%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and drizzle;83;69;Clouds and sun;83;71;ESE;6;65%;7%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;35;20;A little snow;31;16;NW;7;69%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;Very warm;87;71;NW;12;53%;16%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;79;63;Sunny and very warm;82;63;SE;10;44%;7%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;31;14;A little snow;23;20;NNW;8;90%;94%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warmer;80;59;Cloudy and very warm;79;53;NNW;8;35%;98%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;68;46;Partly sunny;67;47;ENE;9;55%;17%;4

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;66;48;Sunny and pleasant;66;50;NNE;9;27%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;76;54;Mostly sunny;76;55;ENE;6;40%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain;64;54;A shower in spots;64;47;ENE;6;66%;88%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;66;48;Sunny and mild;69;50;SE;9;37%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;Intermittent snow;34;25;Mostly cloudy;35;27;NNE;12;68%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;Mostly sunny;72;62;SW;9;61%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;73;60;Increasingly windy;76;61;WNW;17;47%;4%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;24;-1;Cold;19;0;NE;11;47%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;46;39;A couple of showers;46;38;ESE;6;79%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, mild;61;38;A little rain, windy;44;26;NW;16;45%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun, very warm;87;73;Hot with high clouds;94;74;SE;5;43%;5%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder, p.m. snow;28;24;Rain and snow;39;23;WNW;10;100%;93%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with rain;51;39;Rain and snow;42;27;W;17;90%;90%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;67;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;NE;9;71%;4%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot;99;70;High clouds and warm;99;69;W;6;41%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;37;Partly sunny, mild;58;41;E;5;44%;11%;5

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather