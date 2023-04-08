Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 8, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSW;14;76%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;30;23;Very warm;31;20;N;13;51%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;21;13;Cloudy;22;15;NE;20;42%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;20;10;Plenty of sun;19;9;SE;15;48%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as cool;12;7;Periods of sun;14;8;S;11;69%;23%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-3;-14;Very cold with snow;-7;-12;N;19;62%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Breezy;29;12;NNW;20;26%;20%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with sunshine;4;-7;Sunny and milder;9;-6;SSE;9;33%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;ENE;6;57%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;A shower and t-storm;18;9;WNW;10;63%;98%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable clouds;20;13;Afternoon showers;22;17;N;19;82%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, hot;33;16;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;19;E;10;22%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;20;High clouds;34;22;SSE;11;67%;27%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;11;39%;4%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;36;27;A morning t-storm;35;27;SSW;12;64%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with sunshine;16;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SW;15;54%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Partly sunny;23;10;S;8;33%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;10;3;Low clouds and fog;12;4;NNE;8;75%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;13;2;Low clouds and fog;15;3;ESE;7;65%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and a t-storm;18;10;A t-storm or two;19;10;SE;11;70%;90%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;S;9;72%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;6;3;Fog, then some sun;11;2;NW;6;73%;85%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and milder;13;5;Fog, then some sun;15;7;SSW;8;68%;30%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;12;4;A couple of showers;16;5;WNW;13;60%;89%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain, cold;6;2;Fog, then some sun;11;1;NW;5;74%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Plenty of sun;28;16;N;14;62%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;NE;9;72%;57%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;W;16;33%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Cloudy and hot;32;20;ENE;15;29%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;13;W;14;63%;71%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;31;18;An afternoon shower;30;19;S;5;63%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Some sun;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SE;14;72%;5%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;14;6;Partly sunny;17;8;S;14;41%;0%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;SSE;11;74%;70%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cool;13;2;Mostly cloudy;11;2;SE;11;56%;34%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;25;20;Breezy with some sun;25;20;N;31;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warmer;24;13;Nice with some sun;22;13;E;12;62%;23%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;10;79%;73%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;33;19;Hot with hazy sun;35;20;NW;9;24%;0%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. shower;20;3;Partly sunny;20;4;NW;13;29%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;38;26;Hot with sunshine;35;26;S;12;31%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;15;79%;85%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;12;6;Showers around;13;6;SSW;21;77%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;23;9;Decreasing clouds;24;12;N;14;48%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;15;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;21;18;A morning shower;22;20;SE;9;79%;56%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;29;15;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;13;48%;11%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;21;NNE;15;66%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;10;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;NE;9;75%;7%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;SE;11;59%;6%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;22;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;E;16;56%;6%;11

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;18;66%;89%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;36;23;SE;14;43%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;17;Sunny and not as hot;32;16;N;11;25%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;16;9;Partial sunshine;13;8;NE;21;68%;85%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;15;73%;58%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;35;26;SW;12;43%;25%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Becoming cloudy;26;13;S;17;45%;90%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;An afternoon shower;21;7;SW;6;40%;69%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;34;24;Hot, becoming breezy;33;22;W;16;44%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;27;14;Sunny and very warm;28;12;SW;8;31%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;42;23;Sunny and very warm;41;27;NNW;11;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;13;6;Periods of rain;15;7;E;13;72%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ESE;18;67%;86%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;Decreasing clouds;33;24;WSW;9;70%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;38;28;Hazy and very warm;39;27;WSW;11;38%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;5;68%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;12;0;An afternoon shower;13;2;ESE;8;49%;60%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SW;16;83%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;27;23;SSE;18;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;24;12;Periods of sun, warm;26;11;NNW;11;53%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;15;5;Fog, then some sun;16;11;S;13;60%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;Fog, then sun;23;13;SSE;10;55%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;13;82%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;27;11;Mostly sunny, warm;27;10;NNW;9;30%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;E;10;70%;84%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;6;81%;68%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Sun and some clouds;33;24;E;14;57%;16%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;19;7;Overcast and cooler;15;10;SSW;28;71%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;26;12;Brief p.m. showers;26;12;E;10;43%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower and t-storm;29;21;N;13;70%;86%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;14;7;A couple of showers;16;3;ENE;10;65%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;38;26;Some sun;33;27;E;20;68%;72%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;12;63%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;-1;Mostly sunny;10;1;WSW;13;43%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up;12;3;Turning cloudy, mild;14;4;E;11;53%;14%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Hazy sun;34;28;NW;14;49%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A little a.m. rain;25;16;NE;17;69%;74%;8

New York, United States;Turning cloudy;12;6;Sunny;14;6;S;14;34%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A few showers;22;11;Cloudy;23;13;ENE;14;51%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-2;-9;Cloudy and breezy;1;-8;WNW;25;64%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers;15;7;Turning sunny;18;8;ENE;18;45%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;Mostly cloudy;12;3;NNE;11;58%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;-5;Sunny and milder;11;-1;SW;11;47%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;32;27;Windy and humid;33;26;ESE;28;78%;61%;10

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;32;23;A shower or two;33;23;NW;14;57%;82%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;32;23;ENE;13;66%;83%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;4;Fog, then some sun;18;8;SE;10;62%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy;24;16;Partly sunny;23;12;S;15;62%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSW;10;47%;48%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;31;23;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;NNE;14;79%;96%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A few p.m. showers;33;20;Showers around;33;21;SSE;10;57%;93%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;7;1;Fog, then some sun;12;2;WSW;8;69%;34%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;14;3;Warmer with sunshine;21;8;S;17;40%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;7;Downpours;19;9;NNE;7;78%;95%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sun;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;SW;17;60%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SE;13;81%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;10;7;Becoming rainy;11;3;E;46;77%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;15;2;A shower or two;12;2;N;13;61%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;P.M. rain, breezy;26;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;NW;12;79%;97%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing, very warm;24;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;11;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;13;4;A couple of showers;18;4;NNE;10;63%;84%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;12;0;Plenty of sun;11;-1;ENE;12;62%;9%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;16;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;W;14;65%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;25;18;An afternoon shower;26;18;ENE;17;66%;68%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;A stray t-shower;30;23;SE;19;67%;49%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;A shower in spots;26;18;N;11;55%;56%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;11;A p.m. t-storm;24;10;ESE;12;54%;56%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;11;Sunny and very warm;30;10;SSW;8;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;SSE;12;70%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;24;11;Partly sunny, warm;24;9;NNW;12;49%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Periods of rain;12;7;SW;19;85%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;15;4;Mostly sunny;18;5;SW;14;44%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;17;39%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;31;25;Showers around;32;25;NNE;10;73%;93%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A brief p.m. shower;12;4;A couple of showers;9;4;NE;9;84%;97%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;21;67%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and milder;11;0;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;ENE;9;56%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, windy;26;13;Breezy with sunshine;21;11;WSW;26;44%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Strong winds;20;16;Hazy sun and breezy;22;17;ESE;24;58%;2%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;12;1;Periods of sun;8;0;ENE;13;67%;10%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;26;14;High clouds;24;14;ESE;11;51%;93%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;16;8;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;8;NNE;13;45%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;26;14;Windy, mostly cloudy;25;15;WNW;32;20%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;18;Some brightening;29;20;SE;12;48%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;18;6;A shower and t-storm;15;7;E;9;65%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rainy times;18;6;Windy;17;8;NNW;31;38%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;5;1;Plenty of sunshine;8;3;SSW;10;58%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;12;N;11;66%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;WNW;19;53%;57%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-3;Cloudy and cooler;7;-9;NNW;13;45%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;8;7;Showers, some heavy;11;6;W;14;94%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold with rain;7;3;Some sun, fog early;8;3;W;10;82%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;36;24;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;24;NNE;10;53%;45%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;14;6;A couple of showers;14;5;E;8;83%;93%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;14;5;A couple of showers;14;4;NW;9;77%;94%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;14;12;Milder;19;16;NE;9;68%;64%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;25;Sunshine and warm;38;24;SW;12;47%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;18;3;Turning cloudy;17;8;NNE;7;34%;84%;5

_____

