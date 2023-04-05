Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;14;78%;64%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;NNW;11;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;20;10;Increasingly windy;21;10;WSW;28;51%;10%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;16;7;Sunny and windy;17;10;ENE;29;44%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;11;2;Chilly with rain;9;7;SSE;19;80%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;4;-6;Mainly cloudy;2;-10;N;15;50%;35%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;S;10;38%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;18;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;-1;SSW;15;34%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;24;20;Downpours;23;19;SE;13;85%;99%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;18;6;A shower and t-storm;17;8;N;11;61%;69%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;20;13;An afternoon shower;18;14;SSE;10;82%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;32;16;Very warm;29;14;NW;23;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;A t-storm around;34;23;SSW;10;64%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;10;50%;32%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;S;13;49%;8%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SW;14;70%;7%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;16;9;Rain and drizzle;18;4;NNW;23;34%;66%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;Inc. clouds;8;1;WNW;11;65%;39%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;10;0;E;9;60%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Brief showers;18;12;A couple of showers;17;11;W;8;80%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;N;11;70%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;8;-1;Breezy and cool;10;2;NW;22;47%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;13;4;Cool with rain;11;5;WSW;17;78%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;11;2;Breezy in the a.m.;11;2;WNW;21;72%;37%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;9;-3;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;2;NW;14;39%;36%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;26;17;Mostly cloudy;24;16;E;18;68%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;SSE;12;71%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain, some heavy;18;6;Cloudy;17;11;WSW;20;68%;29%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;Partly sunny;28;18;SSE;13;32%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;Partly sunny;27;15;S;12;55%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;30;19;Showers around;28;19;NNE;6;71%;94%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;16;75%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;22;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;3;W;17;44%;14%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;Showers around;32;23;SSE;12;75%;81%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;7;2;Sunny;7;0;ESE;16;67%;18%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;27;21;High clouds, breezy;27;20;NNW;24;73%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;21;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;ENE;19;49%;54%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;29;23;A shower or two;31;24;S;10;78%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;32;18;Hot with hazy sun;33;19;NNW;11;36%;0%;10

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;7;-6;Partly sunny, warmer;11;-4;SSW;13;33%;3%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;35;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;S;11;52%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;S;9;74%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;14;5;A shower;12;1;WNW;20;73%;80%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with showers;15;4;Milder with some sun;19;9;NNE;13;54%;6%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, windy;19;15;Breezy with some sun;19;14;E;32;66%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, hot and humid;33;25;Showers around;28;21;NE;12;82%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;E;9;50%;8%;10

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Increasingly windy;31;22;E;26;64%;26%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;Some sun;4;1;E;18;86%;15%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;13;63%;30%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;A little a.m. rain;28;19;E;13;76%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;29;23;A couple of showers;29;22;ENE;25;57%;88%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. shower;37;22;Mostly sunny;36;24;E;12;47%;43%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;29;13;Sunny and very warm;27;13;NNW;11;40%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;9;7;A t-storm in spots;15;7;ENE;10;71%;100%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Clouds and sun;32;23;SW;14;64%;36%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Very warm;30;25;NNW;21;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;10;Mostly sunny;25;12;WNW;8;44%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;16;2;Partial sunshine;16;5;NE;6;49%;4%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Sunny;32;21;W;14;40%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;25;13;Sunny and very warm;28;12;SSW;8;34%;1%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Very hot;42;22;Partly sunny;38;23;N;22;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Chilly with rain;10;6;A couple of showers;12;4;SE;19;87%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;24;Sunshine, a shower;31;24;NW;17;60%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;34;24;N;10;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;24;SSW;10;38%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;7;70%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Inc. clouds;13;1;Partly sunny;15;2;ENE;10;48%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;16;75%;58%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunshine;27;23;SSE;14;77%;27%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;Turning sunny, warm;27;12;NNE;12;38%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;13;9;A morning shower;13;5;WNW;16;74%;72%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;24;11;SSW;11;24%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;30;25;High clouds, humid;32;25;S;12;75%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Partly sunny, warm;23;6;ENE;8;23%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;SSW;7;69%;39%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;25;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;9;77%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;9;51%;5%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;24;12;A p.m. shower or two;25;16;NNE;18;60%;91%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Very warm;31;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;S;13;32%;30%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;24;66%;33%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;7;1;Not as cool;14;6;ENE;20;80%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;37;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;ESE;18;66%;69%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;ENE;18;64%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Icy mix, windy;3;3;Rain and drizzle;12;0;WSW;13;65%;60%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds, then sun;9;3;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-1;ENE;19;66%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;26;Hazy sun;33;27;NNW;16;61%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;A stray thunderstorm;26;15;NE;18;67%;64%;13

New York, United States;Cooler with drizzle;13;10;A shower and t-storm;24;10;NW;11;71%;96%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy, not as warm;22;9;Sunshine and breezy;22;9;SE;22;49%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;7;-6;Partly sunny, mild;12;0;SSW;18;56%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;19;12;A shower or two;23;16;S;17;68%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;A little rain;4;-1;SE;13;72%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Icy;3;2;Clearing and milder;10;-2;WSW;13;65%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;31;26;A morning shower;32;27;E;19;77%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;35;23;A morning shower;33;21;NNW;15;60%;42%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;31;21;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;17;62%;13%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;WNW;13;70%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;12;Sun, some clouds;26;16;ESE;14;56%;17%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;36;25;A couple of t-storms;37;26;S;13;59%;83%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;15;76%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;A stray shower;32;20;E;12;57%;59%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy, cold;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;ENE;7;53%;4%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, not as warm;19;9;Low clouds;13;5;SW;13;75%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;8;Periods of rain;16;7;NE;8;85%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Very windy, warmer;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;ENE;12;46%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SE;13;67%;61%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;2;A shower or two;8;3;ESE;12;66%;97%;2

Riga, Latvia;Snow to rain;7;0;Not as cool;12;5;ESE;14;79%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A stray shower;27;22;E;13;77%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;29;18;Hot with some sun;35;21;ENE;9;12%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Cooler with a shower;12;2;Sunny and warmer;16;2;N;12;53%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A brief p.m. shower;6;0;Mostly sunny;8;-3;ENE;14;74%;3%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sun, some clouds;13;7;Inc. clouds;14;11;SW;14;70%;75%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;26;18;A couple of showers;27;17;ENE;18;57%;85%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A little a.m. rain;27;22;Breezy with showers;26;22;ESE;25;81%;99%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WSW;11;62%;30%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. shower;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;NNW;9;50%;25%;12

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;26;12;Very warm;28;10;SSW;8;40%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;20;A couple of showers;29;20;N;16;72%;90%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;24;9;Warm with sunshine;27;10;ENE;6;27%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Breezy with rain;11;9;S;24;88%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;19;9;Cloudy and cooler;13;4;SW;10;75%;26%;2

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;18;10;Rain and drizzle;16;10;WNW;12;73%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;71%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning snow showers;8;-2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-3;WNW;17;63%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Very warm;29;23;Cloudy with showers;29;24;E;22;68%;95%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;1;-1;A little p.m. rain;5;1;NNE;7;72%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;25;16;Cloudy;23;17;NNW;13;71%;21%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;27;22;A little p.m. rain;28;18;NNW;10;77%;83%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;5;2;High clouds, milder;10;3;ESE;15;71%;12%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Afternoon showers;12;7;Milder with sunshine;20;14;ESE;10;54%;27%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds breaking;20;11;A shower and t-storm;20;8;NNW;22;59%;91%;6

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;A shower in the a.m.;26;14;WNW;17;23%;64%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;NE;13;63%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;A morning shower;15;4;Clearing;16;2;ESE;10;58%;29%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;18;11;Windy;21;17;SSW;34;63%;64%;8

Toronto, Canada;Severe a.m. t-storms;8;7;Breezy in the p.m.;11;2;W;22;53%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Breezy and cooler;18;12;ENE;23;60%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;17;9;Sunshine;19;8;NW;16;51%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;6;-13;Sunny and colder;-1;-13;SSW;17;43%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;10;6;Periods of rain;10;8;E;11;90%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;7;-2;Turning cloudy, cool;10;1;NW;16;47%;11%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;39;27;Sunny and very hot;38;24;S;7;32%;2%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and cold;5;0;Cloudy and warmer;13;5;ENE;17;80%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-3;Snow, rain mixing in;3;2;NNW;20;75%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;19;16;Windy;20;11;SSE;31;73%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SW;8;51%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and very warm;24;8;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;5;WNW;10;41%;53%;7

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather