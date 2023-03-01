Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 1, 2023

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;32;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;WSW;17;81%;34%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brief p.m. showers;28;21;Very warm;26;20;NNW;13;63%;3%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with hazy sun;24;9;Warm with some sun;26;12;ENE;9;42%;4%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;11;5;Showers;10;6;WNW;20;71%;99%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;NE;17;73%;1%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-8;Cloudy and cold;-3;-13;E;10;62%;26%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;23;7;Warm with some sun;27;8;SSW;11;30%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;2;-1;Very windy, cloudy;1;-9;SW;38;75%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;A couple of t-storms;28;22;NNE;11;84%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;8;NNE;7;74%;94%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;23;16;Clouds and sun;24;15;SSW;16;67%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;29;9;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;SE;9;23%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;24;A couple of showers;34;23;SE;12;67%;93%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun, very warm;31;15;E;18;32%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;36;25;Hot;35;24;S;4;40%;4%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;4;Variable clouds;11;4;WNW;10;67%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Partly sunny, mild;14;0;SW;15;23%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy;10;5;A couple of showers;8;4;ESE;16;86%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;8;-2;Fog;6;-2;N;9;76%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;20;10;An afternoon shower;22;10;SE;11;66%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;S;10;72%;66%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;7;-1;Partly sunny;11;0;W;9;60%;4%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;6;-2;Plenty of sun;9;-1;NE;13;56%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Cloudy;7;2;E;16;63%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;10;-2;Partly sunny;12;3;SW;6;55%;34%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy, hot;34;23;Sunny and very hot;36;24;N;13;48%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;12;70%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;15;1;Increasing clouds;11;-1;E;8;20%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;32;16;Sunny, breezy, hot;34;16;NNW;19;14%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;NNW;11;54%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;28;17;Humid;29;18;SE;5;67%;28%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;32;22;Hazy, low humidity;32;22;NNE;9;62%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;12;1;Cloudy and colder;3;1;ENE;19;76%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;S;10;70%;23%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then some sun;6;-1;Fog, then sun;7;0;WNW;9;76%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;18;58%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A thunderstorm;24;18;A strong t-storm;24;7;WSW;19;78%;94%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot with clearing;34;24;Clouds and sun, hot;34;26;NE;15;61%;30%;12

Delhi, India;A shower in the a.m.;29;17;Hazy sun, very warm;31;18;ENE;7;44%;26%;5

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;4;-7;Mostly cloudy, cold;5;-5;W;12;53%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;32;20;Sunny and hot;32;21;NNE;6;36%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;SW;13;79%;92%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;7;5;Cloudy with a shower;8;3;NNE;15;78%;41%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;NNE;16;34%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;16;10;Partly sunny;17;8;NW;20;45%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clouds;24;18;Sunny and very warm;28;18;SE;4;57%;2%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;26;15;Decreasing clouds;26;16;SE;12;65%;34%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Sunny and very warm;31;20;SE;16;61%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;WNW;18;77%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;5;56%;15%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;ENE;12;52%;4%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy;27;21;A couple of showers;27;21;ENE;29;60%;95%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;19;Hazy sun and hot;34;19;SE;11;29%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;22;13;A stray shower;21;11;N;10;60%;60%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;10;7;Cloudy and breezy;9;6;NE;21;83%;34%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;23;WSW;18;84%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNW;14;52%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;27;15;SSW;10;51%;42%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A touch of rain;9;4;Partly sunny;10;2;NNW;4;69%;30%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;32;19;Hazy and hot;34;20;WNW;12;35%;2%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;22;10;Warm with hazy sun;25;11;S;5;44%;3%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;19;Sunny and very warm;37;20;NW;16;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;4;-2;Milder;7;1;W;15;61%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;24;Increasingly windy;31;24;ENE;27;63%;3%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;33;22;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;10;67%;32%;13

Kolkata, India;Hot with hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sun and hot;35;22;SW;6;44%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Downpours;28;23;N;5;82%;100%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;17;4;Showers around;16;4;NE;11;58%;87%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SSW;14;79%;50%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;13;82%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNE;9;58%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;8;1;Mostly sunny;10;3;NE;13;65%;1%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Windy;12;4;Sunny and warmer;16;6;NE;9;51%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;14;68%;18%;13

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with some sun;7;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-4;NNE;6;55%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;ENE;23;72%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;8;78%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;30;24;Some brightening;30;21;SE;13;66%;8%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;22;14;S;18;65%;56%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Very warm;30;12;Very warm;31;11;WSW;11;25%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;23;SE;20;66%;4%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;2;-4;A snow shower;3;-1;WNW;13;85%;57%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;22;66%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, hot;32;20;Sunny and hot;34;22;NNE;14;53%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;2;-2;Rain and snow shower;1;-8;NW;11;82%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-7;Breezy with snow;-1;-3;WNW;23;77%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;34;24;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NNW;12;32%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;NE;17;44%;29%;13

New York, United States;Afternoon mist;7;5;Showers around;13;2;NW;15;72%;60%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and pleasant;26;8;Sunny and nice;26;11;W;14;40%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;1;0;Cloudy;3;-4;S;21;76%;28%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;18;8;Mostly cloudy;12;2;NE;12;51%;25%;5

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;Sunny intervals;5;-4;NNW;6;71%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon flurry;2;-3;Cloudy;2;-13;NW;16;79%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some brightening;31;25;High clouds;31;26;ENE;11;74%;67%;6

Panama City, Panama;Clearing;31;22;Clearing;31;23;NW;13;65%;36%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, a.m. showers;29;23;A little p.m. rain;30;23;E;15;77%;70%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Partly sunny;9;1;NNE;13;63%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Very hot;36;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;21;SE;22;33%;87%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;SSE;6;49%;17%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming windy;32;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;NNE;18;83%;100%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Brilliant sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;ESE;11;50%;3%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;6;-4;Partly sunny;8;-3;NNW;8;54%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;8;-6;Clouding up;6;-6;S;6;32%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;9;Afternoon showers;21;10;NE;8;69%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy this morning;17;10;Cloudy;16;7;E;14;77%;32%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A morning shower;31;23;ESE;17;69%;55%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Variable cloudiness;7;5;Low clouds;7;4;SSE;11;86%;51%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;4;1;Rain and snow shower;6;1;W;14;81%;91%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;NW;11;63%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;Plenty of sun;28;16;SE;11;29%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;14;5;Occasional rain;14;5;ENE;12;72%;97%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;0;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;NW;23;80%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;Mostly sunny, cool;12;6;WNW;15;67%;10%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;29;19;Very warm;29;16;ENE;17;48%;10%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ESE;22;65%;27%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;18;More sun than clouds;26;18;W;10;60%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;ESE;12;37%;8%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;35;16;Sunshine and hot;35;16;SW;11;29%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine and nice;29;19;NE;14;62%;4%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;13;0;Mostly sunny;15;1;NNE;7;51%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;7;3;A couple of showers;7;2;SSW;16;77%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;10;-3;Not as cool;7;-4;SW;4;29%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;Partly sunny;12;4;ESE;15;43%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;13;78%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;7;4;A couple of showers;8;2;ESE;13;81%;93%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunny and nice;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;E;17;64%;44%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;6;-1;Clouds and sun;7;0;WNW;13;63%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Becoming very windy;28;20;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;NE;17;70%;69%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;20;14;Low clouds;18;13;E;10;60%;27%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;3;0;Breezy;4;0;WNW;26;77%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;21;6;Sunshine and warm;22;10;ESE;11;29%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;A shower in the p.m.;15;7;NNW;20;71%;72%;2

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;22;9;Breezy in the p.m.;19;9;NNW;18;25%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;30;12;Sunny and warm;27;17;SE;8;41%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;22;8;A bit of rain;18;6;ESE;8;63%;96%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;18;12;Very windy;18;4;NE;27;52%;55%;5

Toronto, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;Cloudy;5;-2;NNW;16;77%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;ESE;13;55%;3%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;15;8;A shower in spots;17;8;N;11;55%;57%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-1;-12;Mostly sunny;4;-11;WSW;9;43%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and chilly;6;4;A couple of showers;8;0;WSW;13;74%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with some sun;6;-3;Partly sunny;9;-1;ESE;11;65%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and warmer;33;19;Sunny and warmer;31;18;ESE;6;46%;1%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;4;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;W;12;84%;48%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;6;-1;Fog;5;-2;W;9;76%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, nice;21;16;Increasingly windy;23;17;NNE;33;76%;16%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Very hot;35;20;Sunny and very hot;37;20;WSW;4;43%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, mild;15;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;5;E;9;40%;44%;4

