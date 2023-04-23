CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 151 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following counties, Fairfield and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 151 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bridgeport, New Haven, Milford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Hamden, Stratford, Trumbull, Cheshire, Seymour, Orange, Derby, Prospect, Woodbridge, Middlebury, Beacon Falls, Bethany, West Haven, Ansonia and Oxford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather