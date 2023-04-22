CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1148 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of New London, Middlesex

and eastern Suffolk Counties through 1245 AM EDT...

At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Montauk Point to Noyack. Movement was

north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Colchester, Groton, Old Saybrook,

Salem, Chester, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Fishers Island, Mystic,

Plum Island, Gardiners Island and Waterford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4142 7180 4132 7184 4110 7229 4105 7226

4104 7212 4114 7213 4114 7212 4110 7206

4101 7209 4108 7186 4106 7185 4088 7233

4160 7248 4158 7247 4160 7233 4171 7224

4166 7216 4164 7179

TIME...MOT...LOC 0348Z 163DEG 38KT 4110 7183 4100 7237

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

