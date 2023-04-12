CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 723 PM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT... Cooling temperatures, diminishing winds, and rising relative humidity will bring a quick end to conditions conducive to rapid fire growth and spread early this evening. Conditions will be dry on Thursday, with relative humidity 20 to 30 percent, but with winds only occasionally gusting upwards of 20 mph in the afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather