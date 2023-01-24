CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 318 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Putnam County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast to south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Scattered tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher wind gusts to 60 mph are possible if isolated thunderstorm activity develops into the area Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather