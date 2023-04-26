CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 428 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Connecticut... Connecticut River At Middle Haddam affecting Middlesex County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Connecticut River At Middle Haddam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - The river is expected to crest just below flood stage near 6.9 feet around 6 am. - Forecast...The river will oscillate just below flood stage with a maximum value of 6.9 feet Tuesday, April 25. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather