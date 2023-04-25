CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 PM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Connecticut...

Connecticut River At Middle Haddam affecting Middlesex County.

For the Connecticut River...including Montague, Northampton, Holyoke

Dam, Holyoke, Springfield, Thompsonville, Hartford, Middle Haddam...

Minor flooding is forecast.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Connecticut River at Middle Haddam.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flooding is likely in the vicinity of

Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A

portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the

Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boating interests should

prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:55 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.

- The river should reach flood stage around 6 PM this evening.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 7.0 feet this evening.

- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.0 feet on 12/10/2011.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

