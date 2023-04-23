CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 139 PM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Connecticut, including the following county, Hartford. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 138 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hartford, West Hartford and Bloomfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather