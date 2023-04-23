CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1252 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Windham and west central Kent Counties through 130 AM EDT... At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Preston, or near Norwich, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include... Coventry, Plainfield, Killingly, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Canterbury, Pomfret, Sterling, Hampton and Scotland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4166 7208 4201 7200 4197 7180 4173 7179 4172 7176 4164 7179 4163 7196 TIME...MOT...LOC 0451Z 194DEG 30KT 4152 7200 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...