CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

652 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2023

...A light wintry mix will overspread the region this evening...

Pockets of light freezing rain and sleet will impact portions of

the higher terrain in northern Connecticut and northwest Rhode

Island. The precipitation will develop from west to east between

7 and 10 pm, and last only about 3 hours. With temperatures

hovering around freezing, some untreated roads may become

slippery. Motorists should use caution tonight.

