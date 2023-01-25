CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and the Mid Hudson Valley,

southern Taconics, and western Greene County in east central

New York.

* WHEN...through 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be around half an inch

per hour at times ending this evening. Snow will turn to rain

this evening, with some light freezing rain possible above 1000

feet elevation. Gusty winds this evening could result in power

outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather