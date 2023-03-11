CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

835 FPUS51 KOKX 110822

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

CTZ005-111600-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-111600-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-111600-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-111600-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-111600-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-111600-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-111600-

Northern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-111600-

Southern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

