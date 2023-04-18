Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy;61;42;N;14;37%;13%;8

Chester;Partly sunny;59;39;NNW;11;38%;11%;7

Danbury;Breezy in the a.m.;61;39;N;12;37%;15%;7

Groton;Sun and clouds;60;40;NNW;13;37%;5%;7

Hartford;Breezy;59;40;NNW;14;36%;12%;6

Meriden;Breezy in the a.m.;59;40;N;12;37%;12%;6

New Haven;Breezy;59;42;N;14;40%;11%;7

Oxford;Breezy in the a.m.;57;40;N;13;40%;13%;7

Willimantic;Breezy in the p.m.;57;36;NW;13;39%;9%;5

Windsor Locks;Breezy;58;38;NW;14;37%;13%;4

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By