CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain/snow showers;37;24;NW;10;91%;84%;1

Chester;Cloudy, rain;37;26;NW;9;95%;92%;1

Danbury;Showers of rain/snow;36;21;WNW;7;87%;66%;1

Groton;Rain;40;29;NW;10;87%;95%;1

Hartford;Wet snow in the a.m.;36;21;WNW;8;88%;96%;1

Meriden;Wet snow in the a.m.;37;21;NW;7;89%;95%;1

New Haven;Wet snow in the a.m.;38;25;NW;10;90%;95%;1

Oxford;Snow showers;35;24;NW;9;91%;93%;1

Willimantic;Snow showers;36;23;NW;8;92%;94%;1

Windsor Locks;Wet snow in the a.m.;36;20;WNW;8;88%;97%;1

_____

