CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;35% Chester;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;8;34% Danbury;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;30% Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;4;42% Hartford;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;4;42% Meriden;Partly sunny;50;NW;4;40% New Haven;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;40% Oxford;Sunny;46;Calm;0;41% Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;9;43% Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;48;NW;4;44%