CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

495 FPUS51 KBOX 260801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

CTZ002-261600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.



CTZ003-261600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.



CTZ004-261600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.



