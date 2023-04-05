CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

704 FPUS51 KBOX 052001

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

CTZ002-060400-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-060400-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

a chance of showers with areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-060400-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

a chance of showers with areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather