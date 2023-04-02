CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023

851 FPUS51 KBOX 021101

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

700 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

CTZ002-021900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

700 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-021900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

700 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-021900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

700 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

