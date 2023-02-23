CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 170 FPUS51 KBOX 230901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023 CTZ002-231700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ003-231700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ004-231700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$