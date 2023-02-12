CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

_____

765 FPUS51 KBOX 120901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Feb 12 2023

CTZ002-121700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-121700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-121700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

