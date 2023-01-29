CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

_____

560 FPUS51 KBOX 290901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

CTZ002-291700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

$$

CTZ003-291700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

$$

CTZ004-291700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather