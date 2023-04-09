CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

747 FPUS51 KALY 091350

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 091349

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

949 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

CTZ001-092100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

949 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-092100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

949 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather