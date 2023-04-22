WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 24, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 748 PM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather