WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1005 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning was reissued as a new warning for the following

rivers in California...

Merced River at Stevinson affecting Merced County.

...FLOOD WARNING WAS REISSUED AS A NEW WARNING...

The Flood Warning was reissued as a new warning for

the Merced River at Stevinson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 AM PDT Friday the stage was 71.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 71.0 by 8am April

10th.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Location Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am PDT)

-------- Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Merced River

Stevinson 71.0 70.9 Fri 9 am PDT 70.8 71.0 71.0

