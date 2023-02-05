WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

412 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Madera

and eastern Merced Counties through 500 PM PST...

At 411 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chowchilla, or 11 miles north of Madera, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Madera, Chowchilla, Madera Acres, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos

and Parksdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3711 12020 3717 12015 3702 11983 3690 11995

TIME...MOT...LOC 0011Z 309DEG 23KT 3712 12014

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

