WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1234 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible.

* WHERE...The central and southern San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

