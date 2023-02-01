WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 853 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... Temperatures are rising above freezing in most areas. There are a few isolated areas that remain at or slightly below 32 degrees but those should warm up above freezing by 10am. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather