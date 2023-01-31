WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

525 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...A long period northwest swell will bring increased risk

of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast,

especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware

beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to

the ocean.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If visiting the coast, please keep

children close and pets on leashes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay

well back from the water's edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing

from rocks or jetties.

