WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

812 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Snow showers continue to taper off across the region, so the

Winter Weather Advisories have been allowed to expire.

