WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 113 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. Gusts to 80 mph along the desert slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase over the mountains late Monday night, then work into the deserts on Tuesday. Some of the strongest gusts will be along the San Diego County mountain desert slopes and foothills where gusts over 80 mph are possible by Tuesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.