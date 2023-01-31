WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 631 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather