CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 148 PM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western portions of the Central and Southern Sacramento Valley, including portions of the Carquinez Strait and Delta. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be tonight through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.