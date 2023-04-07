CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 741 PM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Tehama. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 734 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a storm that is training over the same area producing heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Based on radar, heaviest rain has fallen in the Paskenta area, especially southwest of Paskenta impacting Round Valley Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rancho Tehama Reserve, Flournoy and Paskenta. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather