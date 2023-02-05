CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

958 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...Winter storm expected to bring impacts to the region through

Sunday evening...

* A winter storm will continue to bring winter weather impacts to

western Nevada, especially in the foothills above 5000 feet.

* Winds: South winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday.

Southwest wind gusts will generally be on the order of 30 to 40

mph, with a few wind prone areas gusting up to 55 mph.

* Precipitation: Snow levels will start out near 5000 feet in

northern Washoe County to 6500 feet in Mineral county. Any

spillover precipitation through early Sunday morning will be

rain for the valleys, with a rain/snow mix possible in the

foothills. A cold front passage by daybreak will rapidly bring

snow levels down to all valley floors through the remainder of

the day.

* Convective snow showers may bring quick bursts of moderate

snowfall rates and impactful roadway accumulation to portions of

western Nevada on Sunday. While overall snowfall amounts are

not expected to be significant across the area, be sure to check

roadway conditions before heading out. You can obtain the

latest information by downloading NDOT's "NVRoads" application

on your smart phone or by dialing 5 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday.

