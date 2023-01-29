CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 337 PM MST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, including Interstate 8 near Mountain Springs Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather