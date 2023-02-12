CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 139 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 3000 ft and 4 to 6 inches above 3000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County and the northern portions of the Shasta Valley. This includes the Klamath River Valley, portions of Interstate 5, Highway 96, Sawyers Bar Rd and the communities of Klamath River, Happy Camp and Somes Bar. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected early Tuesday morning as snow levels fall to around 500 ft. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather