HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

112 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet are expected today,

building to 8 to 12 feet on Thursday. Highest waves on exposed

northwest facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

