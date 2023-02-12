WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 305 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather