WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The winds have subsided.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

