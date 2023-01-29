WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

438 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest in the foothills,

where local gusts to 50 mph are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.

